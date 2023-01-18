Miscreants snatch ₹2.4 lakh from Kurukshetra woman
Two miscreants snatched ₹2.40 lakh from a woman in Ladwa town of Kurukshetra district, the police said on Tuesday. As per the police complaint filed by victim Poonam Rani, the incident took place around 2 pm when she along with her father-in-law had withdrawn the money from the SBI’s branch located in Ladwa grain market. They were returning back home on a bike when two people came on a bike and snatched her bag in which with ₹2.40 lakh cash, one mobile phone and some documents. She said one of the accused was wearing a helmet while the another was wearing a black jacket. The police said on the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered under Section 279 A of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.
