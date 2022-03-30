Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu calls on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab shared a video of the meeting. “Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu called on CM @BhagwantMann today at his official residence. The chief minister congratulated her for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years,” the tweet read.
The 22-year-old, who hails from Punjab, also attended an event where she revealed that during her visit to the CM of Punjab, the two talked about the welfare of the state.
During the event, she also shared her views on the hijab controversy. “It’s every girl’s own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress,” Harnaaz said adding, “those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong”.
Miss Universe 2021 said, “Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other.”
The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
