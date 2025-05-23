Misuse: Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes back land allotted to school

In a major development, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has officially cancelled the land allotment made to the Shivalik Public Welfare Trust, which runs the New Senior Secondary School in Sarabha Nagar, following serious allegations of land misuse and violation of allotment conditions. New Senior Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, has been directed to hand over the possession of the land back within 15 days. (HT Photo)

The cancellation was formalised through resolution number 132 dated May 6, 2025, and subsequently approved by the state government in a letter issued on May 15, 2025. A communication regarding the cancellation was sent to the secretary of the school on May 19, directing the institution to hand over the possession of the land back to LIT within 15 days.

Land meant for educational purposes only

The 4.71-acre land, originally allotted at subsidised rates by LIT for educational purposes, has allegedly been illegally subdivided and commercially exploited by the school’s current management, violating the original conditions of the trust deed.

In a parallel development, the court of SDM (east) Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, on May 16, directed the district education officer (secondary education) to take immediate possession of all school records and supervise operations, citing ongoing irregularities.

The action follows an FIR lodged on January 8, at Division Number 5 police station, alleging that the school’s management committee had transferred portions of the school land to private individuals for commercial rents. Further, tampering was reportedly found in the original sales deed executed between LIT and the school trust.

High-profile alumni wrote to DC

The controversy has drawn attention from high-profile citizens and authorities alike. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, following complaints from the New High School Alumni Association, wrote to the deputy commissioner (DC) on August 1, 2024, demanding a probe into the deteriorating condition and alleged commercial misuse of school property. Arora’s letter was backed by prominent alumni, including Rakesh Bharti Mittal (Airtel group) and Onkar Singh Pahwa (Avon Cycles).

Responding to the allegations, the DC office constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the functioning of the school management and misuse of the premises. The report is awaited.

It is learnt that the investigation of the matter of cheating and illegally running commercial activities on the land which was allotted by LIT to the management for the school has been transferred to the Vigilance Bureau. The police found financial enormities in the alleged scam following which the decision of transferring the probe to Vigilance Bureau was taken. The DC office while citing a complaint had already mentioned ₹2,400-crore fraud referring to the commercial activities on the land.