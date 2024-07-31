MLA Mundian inaugurates new bridge construction MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian inaugurated the construction of a new bridge on Buddha Dariya near Bhukhri Kalan village on Tajpur Road (HT File)

LUDHIANA

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian inaugurated the construction of a new bridge on Buddha Dariya near Bhukhri Kalan village on Tajpur Road here on Wednesday. Mundian explained that the old bridge, which was several decades old, had been damaged by monsoon rains, making commuting difficult for residents.

Responding to the strong demand from the community, the reconstruction of the bridge has begun. Mundian noted that approximately ₹1.28 crore will be spent on this project, and the new bridge is expected to be completed within the next two months. He directed the concerned officials to ensure that the project is finished on time to facilitate smooth movement for commuters.

He also highlighted the ‘sarkar tuhade dwar’ initiative recently held in Sahnewal, where transparent administrative services were provided to residents at their doorstep. During the camp, applicants received widow pensions, old age pensions, and other approvals on the spot.