Mock drills held, security tightened on eve of Amarnath Yatra

As the annual Amarnath Yatra begins on Saturday, the authorities are providing top priority to the security of pilgrims in the backdrop of Reasi yatra bus attack in Jammu earlier this month. Security personnel stand guard at an Amarnath base at Baltal, Ganderbal. (PTI)

Mock drills are being carried out and security parameters are being thoroughly checked along the yatra route. Additional troops have been deployed and high-level security arrangements are in place for the pilgrims.

Last year, 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine and the Amarnath shrine board officials are expecting numbers to go up.

The UT’s two senior most IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary will be the nodal officer for Baltal route, while Bhupinder Kumar will monitor the Pahalgam axis.

The 52-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin from June 29 from Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag base camps.

All arrangements in place: DC

Jammu deputy commissioner (DC) said all arrangements for the yatra have been completed, adding, “There are adequate security arrangements in Jammu.”

For the past two days, dry runs and mock drills have been carried along the yatra route and security parameters have been checked. Even a dry run was carried out on the Srinagar Jammu National highway.

“We aren’t taking any chances over security related issues and high-level security arrangements are in place,” a senior police officer said, adding, “There will be three tier security in place all along the route from Jammu to the holy cave.”

Meanwhile, police have issued a traffic advisory for the Amarnath yatra which will remain in place from June 28 to August 19 especially the cut-off timings for convoys. “Jammu and Kashmir welcomes Shri Amarnath Ji yatra, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for their stay in Jammu,” the DC wrote on X.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has also issued guidelines for devotees that need to be followed during the yatra.

Inspector general of police VK Birdi had on Thursday taken stock of the arrangements for peaceful conduct of the yatra at the Police Control Room in Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by all the top officers. Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural and manmade disasters.

“Emphasising upon the safe and secure movement of pilgrims, being the top priority, Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the road opening parties, stressing the need for vigilant,” a police spokesperson said, adding that senior officers were directed to assess the high-density counter operation plans in their respective zones.

The army’s 15 Corps also released a short video on the Amarnath Yatra. Besides other security forces, the army will be deployed on the security of outer parameters, forests and mountains along the route for the safety of pilgrims.

For prompt response, this year the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men have been placed close to the shrine.

L-G Sinha dubs pilgrims as ‘ambassadors’

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal and Pahalgam to review the arrangements for the holy pilgrimage. Je visited the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam on Thursday and termed yatris as brand ambassadors.

“Pilgrims are the brand ambassadors of Jammu Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces and service providers will ensure best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said.

The 52-day long pilgrimage at a height of 3,880 m in south Kashmir Himalayas will begin on June 29 this year simultaneously from both the routes — the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

While Pahalgam is the longer but easier route, Baltal route’s steepness makes it difficult, despite it being shorter. In past two years administration had widened the tracks, installed railings and lights for the ease of the pilgrims.