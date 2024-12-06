Moderate rain likely in parts of Himachal from Dec 7: IMD

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate rainfall over most parts of the state on December 7 to 9 due to the influence of an active western disturbance and strong easterly winds over the state. The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate rainfall over most parts of the state on December 7 to 9 due to the influence of an active western disturbance and strong easterly winds over the state. (HT File)

The weather office on Thursday said that scattered to fairly widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity with associated thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over most parts of the state during the period. “Light to moderate rainfall in the plains and low hills, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in the mid and high hills of the state during the period. Snowfall is very likely in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and higher reaches of districts Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur,” it stated.

The precipitation is likely to commence from late night of December 7 and continue till December 9 with peak intensity on December 8. However, the precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from December 10.

Notably, Himachal is witnessing a dry spell with 99% rainfall deficit recorded in November. In December, the rainfall deficit is 100% with no precipitation recorded so far.

IMD has also predicted light rain or snowfall likely in Shimla City and light to moderate snowfall in Kufri and adjoining areas on December 8 and 9. “Moderate to dense fog is also likely over some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) and Balh valley (Mandi) during early morning or morning hours of December 10,” IMD officials said.

The average minimum and maximum temperatures will remain normal till December 7 thereafter temperatures are very likely to fall by 3-4 degrees over many parts of the state during subsequent next 3 days.

Notably, during December 13 to 19, dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of Himachal Pradesh.