Moderate to heavy rains likely in J&K for next three days: MeT

The meteorological centre (MeT) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next three days. Besides the intense showers, there is also possibility of thunder and gusty winds at few places during from July 29-31. (HT representative)

The MeT said that the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain at many places with intense showers and gusty winds at few places from Tuesday to Thursday.

“There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Division (Jammu,Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri & Samba district s) mainly towards late night/early mornings,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The rains are expected to trigger landslides. “There is possibility of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones during the above period, “ Ahmad said.

He said that there will also be rise in water level in rivers, streams. “Water logging in few low lying areas of Jammu Division also expected,” he said.

The weather is expected to improve from begining new month. “ Aug 1-3 will be generally hot and humid with brief spell of rain/thundershower activity at few places, “ he said.