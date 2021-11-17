Modi calls for one nation, one legislative platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for setting up one platform to connect all democratic institutions.

“I’ve been thinking of one nation, one legislative platform, a digital portal that not only provides a technical boost to our parliamentary system but also attaches all democratic institutions. All resources of our Houses should be on this platform,” Modi said while virtually addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) that began in Shimla.

The two-day conference coincides with the centennial year of the AIPOC.

Congratulating the presiding officers, the Prime Minister said: “AIPOC is completing 100 years and this reflects the democratic expansion of India. The conference holds more importance because India is also celebrating 75 years of Independence. The coincidence increases our responsibilities manifold.”

Stay united while celebrating diversity

Citing the example of the Covid pandemic, Modi said the country fought this battle taking along all states and today India has crossed the 110-crore vaccine doses mark. “Our future dreams and resolutions will also be fulfilled with the united efforts of the Centre and the state. Our policies and laws should strengthen the spirit of India and our Ek Bharat-Shresht Bharat resolution and most importantly our conduct in the House should be according to Indian values. In today’s changing times, it is the responsibility of our legislative Houses that they stay alert even if there is one divisive voice so that we can continue to celebrate our diversity,” he said.

Representatives for public welfare

The PM said people make an image about public representatives that they always indulge in politics. “But, if you see, in every political party there are some public representatives who spend their lives in public welfare. These works strengthen people’s belief and trust in politics,” he said.

Calling for qualitative debate, Modi said, “During this decorum must be followed and there should be no political remarks. It should be a healthy debate. The priority should be to increase the productivity of the House. Our laws will be comprehensive only when they are directly attached to public welfare for which positive debate is necessary. So, youth members, public representatives from aspirant areas and women need more and more opportunities in the House.”

Modi stressed on speeding up digitisation of libraries of Parliament and assemblies and making them available online.

First state to start paperless work

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoped that the conference would go a long way in strengthening the democratic setup. He said problems that arise on the floor of the House should be redressed effectively.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the Himachal Pradesh assembly is known for its positive discussions and urged the Prime Minister to provide a Nation e-Academy for the state at Dharamshala. He said the hill state was the first in the country to start paperless work in its Vidhan Sabha, known as e-Vidhan. Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the House on the golden jubilee year of statehood of the state.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh said that the conference was an opportunity to ponder over objectives for the next 100 years. He expressed concern over the delay in implementation of assurances given in the House.