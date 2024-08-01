Modi govt ended decades of injustice: Dr Narinder Raina

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said that Modi-led government gave domicile, voting and now land ownership rights on government land to the West Pakistani refugees and 1965 displaced persons at par with the displaces persons of 1947 and 1971. West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) celebrate after the J&K administration granted proprietary rights to WPRs for land in the union territory, in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing media persons here, BJP’s national secretary Dr Narinder Singh Raina said that these communities suffered decades of injustice at the hands of the Congress party.

“Congress, along with National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party endlessly denied them the basic rights. This injustice has now ended under the strong decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government,” said Dr Raina.

He further said that the victimised population from West Pakistan became refugees in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 during partition. “They were deprived of fundamental rights like to vote or contest in assembly, Panchayat or local bodies; to purchase land, their children could not take admission in professional colleges,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated temporary Article 370 and 35(a) on August 5, 2019 and gave voting and domicile rights to the WPRs, after which the wards of WPRs could take admission in the professional colleges and also the government jobs,” he said.

With the recent decision of granting ownership rights to the WPRs, all the categories of the refugees have been delivered justice.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also said that the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi has ensured a fair deal for the West Pak Refugees (WPRs) by giving them the proprietary rights on state land.

“This is another remarkable stroke by the Modi government. Through this move, the government has rectified a long pending blunder which had been committed by the successive dynastic governments that ruled the erstwhile state of J&K,” said Gupta.