Modi govt lifted every class in 10 years, says Sanjay Tandon in Chandigarh

Taking the BJP campaign deeper into voter-rich colonies, party’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon visited Maloya on Monday. BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon engaging with voters during his campaign in Maloya on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In the 2019 elections, with a 74% turnout, colonies had surpassed the urban areas by 6%.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The top four areas with highest voter turnout were also colonies, with Sector 25 leading at 85.41%, followed closely by Maloya Colony (84.52%), Dadumajra Colony (84%) and Manimajra’s Indira Colony (83.64%). This time, of the 6.47 lakh voters, 3 lakh (46%) voters are residents of colonies.

Welcomed with a giddha performance by female residents, Tandon said during the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendera Modi worked to uplift every class, including women, underprivileged, youth, farmers and businessmen.

“The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana provided 4 crore houses and free ration to the poor, free LPG cylinders, tap water in every house and empowerment of women through self-help groups,” he said, while apprising colony residents of BJP-led central government’s social welfare schemes.

At another programme organised at the residence of BJP district vice-president Rajkumar Rana in Maloya, Tandon said with the Prime Minister’s initiative, 1 crore women in the country had become “Lakhpati Didi” and the target was to take this number to 3 crore.

He said though the Congress remained in power for a longer period since India’s independence, BJP in just 10 years had outweighed its performance. He said even after 65 years of independence, more than 18,000 villages in India did not have electricity, until the BJP came to power.

Congress state secretary, sanitary workers’ leader join BJP

The BJP on Monday claimed that around 100 people, including Congress state secretary Pawan Atwal and Contract Sanitation Workers’ Organisation chief Rakesh Pohal, joined the party.

They took party membership under the leadership of local BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra at BJP office Kamalam in Sector 33. Malhotra assured that they will be treated with honour and respect in the party, adding that many more Congress leaders may join the BJP in the coming days.

“During the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, India has progressed in every field. Rail and air connectivity is increasing. More AIIMS, medical colleges and IITs are being built by the Modi government and the New Education Policy has also been implemented to improve the level of education,” he said while addressing the gathering.