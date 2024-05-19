Modi has changed definition of country’s politics: Nadda at Kangra rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday launched an offensive against the INDIA bloc saying that the alliance only promoted “dynasts and corruption”. BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the gathering during public rally at Kangra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A majority of the leaders in the alliance are either out on bail or are in jail, he said while addressing a public rally at Fatehpur in Kangra district.

Nadda flayed the Congress over attempts to give “religious reservations” in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi is holding the Constitution in his hand. I don’t know whether he has read it or not. The Congress government in Karnataka tried to snatch reservation from the backward class and pass it on to the minorities,” he said.

“It’s a fortunate day that I got an opportunity to address the public meeting at the ‘Land of Valour’ in Nurpur. From the emergence and enthusiasm, the reverberating clapping gives me confidence that the people of the Kangra have made up their mind to bless BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj,” he said.

“The aim is not only to send Bhardwaj to Parliament, but also the people of Himachal want to take a resolution forward to develop India into an advance country,” he said.

“Speakers before me have said many things about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have been fortunate enough to stay in politics for long. We have seen the political scenario of the country changing during the Modi regime,” he added.

Modi has changed the culture and definition of Indian politics and changed the character of the politics, he said.

“What was politics like 10 years ago? The common man was of the view that nothing is going to change in India, politicians are like this only. Today, same India is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi, and we will make it ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Nadda added.

“Today the economic policy of America is quavering, and similarly, the economic policy of Europe is trembling. The economic policy of Russia is in a bad shape after the war with Ukraine, China is facing reverses but it’s due to Prime Minister Modi that the country’s economy has leaped from 11th position to 5th position worldwide,” he said. Quoting Morgan Stanley’s report, he said that the report reflects that India is the only ray of hope among all the countries.

“By your blessing I have remained health minister both in Himachal as well as in the Union government. It took 28 years for tuberculosis medicines to reach India, it took 25 years for diphtheria medicines to reach India and it took a century for Japanese fever medicine to reach India,” he said highlighting how the Modi government handled the pandemic in the country and successfully manufactured two Covid vaccines in India.