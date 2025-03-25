Modi to visit Hry on Apr 14, to inaugurate Hisar airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate the Hisar airport and lay the foundation stone of a new 800-MW unit thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar. (HT Photo)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to lay foundation stone of the 800 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power expansion unit at Deenbandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar and inaugurate air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

The 800 MW unit will be constructed in 52 months at the cost of ₹7,272 crore, chief minister said in a news conference here, who was flanked by cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Vipul Goel and Krishan Kumar Bedi.

The April 14 visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar and to mark the occasion a state-level function will be held the venue of which is yet to be finalised.

Saini said the state government has launched the “Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman evam Prasar Yojana”, aimed at spreading the messages and teachings of such revered figures to every citizen.

The Union ministry of power has granted approval to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) for setting up third unit at the Yamunanagar-based thermal power plant. This project is an expansion of the existing two 300 MW units at the facility.

“Currently, the state has an installed power capacity of approximately 14,000 MW, of which 2,582 MW is generated by HPGCL,” an official spokesperson said, quoting the chief minister.

Inauguration of air services

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar. He further shared that an integrated aviation hub is being developed over 7,200- acre in Hisar, with 4,200- acre allocated for the airport and 3,000- acre for an integrated manufacturing cluster. The airport’s development is divided into three phases, with the first phase already completed, including a terminal building, at a cost of ₹50 crore. In the second phase, a 3,000-meter-long runway has been constructed, enabling operations of Airbus aircraft with up to 180 passengers, said Saini.