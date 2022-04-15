Modi’s attachment to Sikhs not political but due to patriotism: Nadda
New Delhi: Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attachment to the Sikh community is an effect of patriotism and not political, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said Sikhs persecuted in other countries can now get a legal identity in India due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the government.
Stating that Prime Minister Modi fulfilled many long-pending demands of the community, Nadda said he enjoys deep understanding of Sikhs and Sikhism and has great affection and respect for their courage and sacrifices for the country.
Speaking at the launch of a book at Ambedkar International Centre, Nadda mentioned various long-pending demands of Sikhs, including removing several community members from a black list, and added these were fulfilled by the Modi government.
He said: “Some people tried to disturb the atmosphere over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and some politicians also created a lot of noise about it. I think that the politicians who create political noise don’t understand the issues of national importance. Do they know that in Afghanistan once, there were more than 50,000 Sikh families which have now been reduced to 2,000. Where will those Sikh brothers go...those Sikh brothers who came to India what will they do,” Nadda said, adding that they could avail their due legal identity due to the CAA.
Similarly, those Sikhs who came from Pakistan after Independence and settled in Jammu and Kashmir got their due legal status after the abrogation of Article 370.
-
Eco enthusiast & athlete calls for combating climate change
An environment enthusiast and shooter, Aarushie V Rana, has called upon people to combat climate change in their own communities, institutions, companies and governments to minimise its effects in Antarctica, which will benefit the only living planet, 'Mother Earth'. A young sportswear and environment enthusiast, Aarushie, who originally hails from Dehradun, was selected from among a team of 160 individuals from 34 countries for the Climate Force Expedition to Antarctica.
-
Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them. He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools.
-
21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police. On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at a sub-division of Ferozepur, Zira, while Seema Rani was nabbed at another sub-division of district, Guru Har Sahai, with illicit liquor.
-
Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village. Khanna senior superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
-
Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May. On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics