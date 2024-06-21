Moga cluster helps terracotta artisans sharpen skills

The Moga terracotta cluster, which was started to refine the crafts of local artisans and bring them on the international platform, appears to have started bearing fruit. Once only pot makers, now these artisans have become creators of a diverse range of products, including terracotta jewellery, flowerpots, bells and plates. Artisans during a training session in Moga.

To showcase their work to the masses, the district administration has prepared a catalogue of products crafted by talented women of Moga under the Project Care of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), implemented by Grant Thornton. This project aims to empower the artisans of Moga by providing them with the skills and resources needed to create exquisite jewellery.

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said, “The women of Moga have shown extraordinary talent and perseverance. Their work not only showcases their artistic skills but also represents the spirit of self-reliance and empowerment that Project Care strives to instill.”

He said 50 artisans were currently engaged in skill development and capacity building under project. Approximately 10 artisans have already achieved the status of master trainers.

“These artisans have received comprehensive training under the mentorship of seasoned experts in terracotta craftsmanship from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Through these training sessions, the artisans have significantly enhanced their skills. In addition to crafting traditional diyas, they now create a diverse range of products, including flowerpots, bells, plates, and notably, terracotta jewelry, a groundbreaking achievement, particularly among the female artisans,” he added.

Manpreet Singh, a representative of Grant Thornton, said the products were being effectively marketed through social media platforms, such as Instagram and Grant Thornton’s e-market platform — e-gram.