Moga cops detain 100 farmers protesting against BJP’s Hans

Faridkot : The Moga police on Thursday detained 100 farmers who were protesting against BJP nominee from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans during a poll campaign. The farmers were taken into preventive custody at Moga, Baghapurana and Nihal Singh Wala and were released later in the day, said officials.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) blocked Hans’ convoy at Baghapurana and raised slogans against him following which police detained them. BKU-Krantikari, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) and BKU (Azad) also protested at Nihal Singh Wala and Moga.

Officials said 40 farmers were detained in Bagahapurana, 32 in Nihal Singh Wala and 26 in Moga. Farmer unions also staged a protest outside the police station in Moga demanding their release.

Kirti Kisan Union, state vice-president Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said: “The BJP has been continuously working against the farmers. They have not fulfilled their promises and even opened fire at farmers at the state border. We will boycott the BJP and protest against its candidates. If Hans Raj Hans wants to talk to us, he should come as an Independent and not as a BJP candidate. We will scale up the protest against him in the coming days.

Moga senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said that the police had detained protesters as a precautionary measure. “All the farmers were released within a few hours,” he added.

Since the first day of the campaign, BJP candidate Hans is facing farmers’ ire while touring the segment.

Hans said he has asked farmers to come and meet him in a group of five. “I will meet them without gunmen and listen to their demands.”