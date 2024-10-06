Menu Explore
Mohail: Trio held for snatching woman’s purse, phone

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 06, 2024 06:45 PM IST

The accused, Amit Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sonu, and Gaurav Kumar, alias Ravi, were captured in CCTV cameras during the crime

The Dera Bassi police on Saturday arrested three men who had snatched a woman’s mobile phone, 30,000 in cash and purse on Thursday.

As police reached their hideout, the trio attempted to escape, and two of them ended up suffering fractures. (HT Photo)
As police reached their hideout, the trio attempted to escape, and two of them ended up suffering fractures. (HT Photo)

The accused, Amit Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sonu, and Gaurav Kumar, alias Ravi, were captured in CCTV cameras during the crime.

Acting on human intelligence and after a detailed investigation, police managed to trace the three accused on Thursday.

As police reached their hideout, the trio attempted to escape, and two of them ended up suffering fractures. Amit, who already has a criminal background, fractured his right wrist, while Sanjeev broke his left ankle in a bid to flee.

All three were taken into custody and the stolen items were recovered.

Police had already booked the accused under Section 304 of BNS at the Dera Bassi police station following the crime.

