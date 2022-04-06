Mohali finance and contract committee clears development works worth 10 crore

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation approved development works worth ₹10 crore at a meeting here on Tuesday.

The panel, which is headed by mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, also allotted work orders worth ₹11 crore.

Sidhu said the work orders mainly concerned cleaning of road gullies, maintenance of parks, and purchase of carts and other articles for manual sweeping initiated by Mohali MC.

Among the development projects approved were recarpeting of roads, tiling of footpaths and sewerage system repairs. Sidhu said their work orders will be handed over in the next meeting.

Fogging to start next week

The committee also approved a resolution for the maintenance of fogging machines.

Sidhu said with the rise in temperature, mosquito population had increased rapidly, so fogging for mosquito control will start in the city from next week.

Resolutions were also passed to install two new traffic lights and renovate the dharamshala in Sohana. The two new traffic lights will be installed near Army Institute of Law in Sector 68 and near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Sector 77.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg, superintending engineer Harkirat Singh and other MC officials were also present in the meeting.