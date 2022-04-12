Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 19-year-old electrocuted to death in Chhat village
As per information, an iron rod came in contact with high-tension wires when the victim was removing the tent in Chhat village , killing him on the spot. He was rushed to Derabassi civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased was identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sarai Banjara village in Patiala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted to death in Chhat village, falling under Zirakpur, on late Sunday evening while he was removing tent after a marriage party.

The deceased was identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sarai Banjara village in Patiala.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh said a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against tent owner Jatinder Singh, a resident of Rampura Kalan. The accused has not yet been arrested.

The body was handed over to the victim’s kin after post-mortem on Monday afternoon.

The investigating officer said Sarbjit had studied up till Class-8 and used to take up odd-jobs.

