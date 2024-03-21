 Mohali: 2,000 cops deployed for IPL match at Mullanpur stadium - Hindustan Times
Mohali: 2,000 cops deployed for IPL match at Mullanpur stadium

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 21, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The stadium has a capacity to accommodate 33,000 spectators and 7,000 cars can be parked in the arranged parkings

A total of 2,000 cops will ensure the security for the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23.

The Delhi Capitals squad arriving for the March 23 IPL match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT)
Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals for the second match of IPL 2024 on March 23.

Punjab special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla while addressing media at the stadium, said that the security for the match will be monitored by a DIG-level officer.

Shukla was here to monitor the security arrangements for the match.

“We have made ample security arrangements for the match. The Mohali SSP will ensure tight security cover. We will also ensure that the residents around the stadium don’t face any inconvenience and thus the traffic will be properly regulated,” Shukla said, adding that adequate parking arrangements have been made for thematch.

Special DGP added that a few roads will be diverted after making the final traffic route and plan.

“The stadium has a capacity to accommodate 33,000 spectators and 7,000 cars can be parked in the arranged parkings. Mullanpur stadium has more capacity than Mohali PCA stadium and thus there won’t be any issues in managing the crowd,” Shukla said.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, SP Rural Manpreet Singh and SP Headquarters Tushar Gupta apprised Shukla of the security arrangements at the stadium.

