Mohali: 2 booked for attempting to send cannabis through airlines

The police have booked two persons for allegedly trying to send a parcel containing contraband from the local international airport to Gujarat. Indigo airlines’ officials raised an alarm about the situation to the senior airport officials and Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Foraam Jariwala of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, and Kissan Jariwala of Surat, Gujarat.

Indigo airlines’ screening security seized 276gm cannabis from the parcel after an agent of a courier company brought the package for sending it to Gujarat.

The security personnel, despite multiple attempts, were unable to get a clear image of the packet after scanning it, which raised suspicions. After opening the parcel, the screening team found a pouch containing the contraband, which was hidden with artificial jewellery, clothes, fruits and medicines.

“The same delivery man has been regularly coming to the airport for cargo transportation. Such incident from this courier company has been reported for the first time. The delivery men of the courier companies get the parcels cleared from the cargo scanning officials of the respective airlines. Though the delivery boy was not aware about the presence of contraband in the parcel, the courier company should be held responsible for such incidents. We informed the police at the airport and they will probe the case now,” an officer at the airport said.

A case has been registered and a police investigation is underway.

Both accused have been booked under Sections 21-61-85 (manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transporting, importing inter-state, exporting inter-state or using any manufactured drug or any preparation containing any manufactured drug) of NDPS Act at Airport police station, Mohali.