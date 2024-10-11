Mohali: 2 carjackers who targeted cabbie nabbed from Gurugram

Cracking a carjacking case within two days, the Mohali CIA team on Wednesday arrested two men who had robbed a cab driver of his car and mobile phone at gunpoint after posing as passengers near the Sector 85-86 Chowk in Mohali around 4 am on Monday. The accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, 28, of Bathinda, and Satinderjit Singh, 27 of Gharuan, Mohali, said police. (Getty image)

Tracing the accused to Gurugram with the help of technical and human intelligence, police also recovered a dummy pistol used in the crime, besides the snatched Hyundai Aura car and two stolen mobile phones.

The accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, 28, of Bathinda, and Satinderjit Singh, 27, of Gharuan, Mohali, said police.

SP, Rural, Manpreet Singh said hours before snatching the car, the accused had stolen a mobile phone from a car parked opposite a petrol pump in Sector 44 while the driver was asleep in the vehicle on Sunday night.

They then proceeded to install the app of cab-hailing service inDrive on the stolen mobile phone and booked a ride from the Sector-43 ISBT in Chandigarh to Sector 109, Mohali, after creating a fake profile of “Upkar Sidhu”.

After boarding the cab of Vishal Kumar Dhanwant Singh, a resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, Near Sector 85-86 chowk, they made him take a halt at a secluded spot. One of them pointed a pistol at him and snatched his mobile phone, before asking him to step out of the car and driving off in it, the police official added.

Mohali police end trio’s snatching spree

Mohali police also arrested three history-sheeters who were wanted for multiple robberies and snatchings in the Aerocity-Zirakpur area over the past week.

All three accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, alias Monu, 28, Sandeep Singh, 27, and Sunny Sachdeva, 29, are residents of Zirakpur. Police recovered a bike used in the crimes, a mobile phone and a sharp-edged weapon from them.

While Rajinder is named in two snatching cases and an NDPS Act case, Sandeep was previously booked in two robbery and snatching cases. Sunny is also facing a rape case, beside two NDPS Act cases, said police.

According to police, on Tuesday, the trio had robbed a Rajasthan-based truck driver of ₹22,000 at knifepoint in Zirakpur.

Sandeep Kumar of Rajasthan told police that he had parked his truck on the Patiala-Zirakpur road. Meanwhile, two scooter-borne men reached there and jumped inside his truck. They snatched ₹4,000 in cash from him and forced him to transfer ₹18,000 through Google Pay app around 12.30 am, before fleeing the spot.

Police said same night, the accused had also robbed a food delivery man, Surjit Singh, a native of Ludhiana, who lives in Sector 119, Balongi.

The victim was heading towards Singhpura to deliver food when the accused intercepted his bike, and snatched his mobile phone and ₹5,000 after pointing a sharp-edged weapon at him.

Earlier on October 4, they had robbed Aerocity resident Arpit Kaund of ₹30,000, a mobile phone and credit card in Zirakpur.

Police said the gang was also involved in multiple other robbery cases in Mohali. Further investigation is underway.

Youth held for robbing man of his e-rickshaw

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police also arrested a 26-year-old man for snatching a man’s e-rickshaw and ₹500 in cash in the Mauli Jagran area on Monday night.

According to police, Ankit, an e-rickshaw driver, had picked up a lone passenger from Mauli Jagran Chowk. Shortly after starting the ride, the passenger pulled out a knife and threatened Ankit. The accused snatched his money and fled the scene in his e-rickshaw.

Following investigation, police nabbed Shubham from the T-point in Raipur Khurd on Wednesday. The knife used in the crime and the stolen e-rickshaw were recovered from a jungle area near a petrol pump in Mauli Jagran village.

Investigators said Shubham had a criminal record, with multiple FIRs registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody as further investigation continues.