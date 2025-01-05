Mohali: 2 engineering students held with .315 bore gun

The accused were identified as Gajendra Singh, 20 and Vaibhav Gupta,22, both natives of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP); the duo was currently residing in a rented flat in GK Crystal Society, Kharar
Mohali CIA nabbed two engineering students of a college located on Kharar-Banur highway with a .315 bore pistol besides a live cartridge and a bike.
The accused were identified as Gajendra Singh, 20 and Vaibhav Gupta,22, both natives of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The duo was currently residing in a rented flat in GK Crystal Society, Kharar.
The accused, according to police, were involved in using a bike with a fake registration plate.
The duo was nabbed at a check post near Sante Majra while riding the vehicle bearing the number UP11-AK-4705.
According to officials privy to the matter, the accused were plotting a criminal activity but were nabbed before its execution.
“We are still verifying the source of the weapon and ascertaining why they were using a fake number plate. Prima facie, they had planned some criminal activity,” a police officer said.
Both the accused were booked under Section 341 (2) (offence of making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station.