Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 2 engineering students held with .315 bore gun

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 05, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The accused were identified as Gajendra Singh, 20 and Vaibhav Gupta,22, both natives of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP); the duo was currently residing in a rented flat in GK Crystal Society, Kharar

Mohali CIA nabbed two engineering students of a college located on Kharar-Banur highway with a .315 bore pistol besides a live cartridge and a bike.

Both the accused were booked under Section 341 (2) (offence of making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station. (HT Photo)
Both the accused were booked under Section 341 (2) (offence of making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Gajendra Singh, 20 and Vaibhav Gupta,22, both natives of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The duo was currently residing in a rented flat in GK Crystal Society, Kharar.

The accused, according to police, were involved in using a bike with a fake registration plate.

The duo was nabbed at a check post near Sante Majra while riding the vehicle bearing the number UP11-AK-4705.

According to officials privy to the matter, the accused were plotting a criminal activity but were nabbed before its execution.

“We are still verifying the source of the weapon and ascertaining why they were using a fake number plate. Prima facie, they had planned some criminal activity,” a police officer said.

Both the accused were booked under Section 341 (2) (offence of making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On