Mohali: 2 engineering students held with .315 bore gun

Mohali CIA nabbed two engineering students of a college located on Kharar-Banur highway with a .315 bore pistol besides a live cartridge and a bike. Both the accused were booked under Section 341 (2) (offence of making or possessing a counterfeit seal, plate, or instrument for forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar Police Station. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Gajendra Singh, 20 and Vaibhav Gupta,22, both natives of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The duo was currently residing in a rented flat in GK Crystal Society, Kharar.

The accused, according to police, were involved in using a bike with a fake registration plate.

The duo was nabbed at a check post near Sante Majra while riding the vehicle bearing the number UP11-AK-4705.

According to officials privy to the matter, the accused were plotting a criminal activity but were nabbed before its execution.

“We are still verifying the source of the weapon and ascertaining why they were using a fake number plate. Prima facie, they had planned some criminal activity,” a police officer said.

