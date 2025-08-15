Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Mohali: 22-year-old killed in Balongi accident, auto driver held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:46 am IST

According to the FIR, the victim was riding his motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw hit him, killing him on the spot

Balongi police have arrested an auto driver after a 22-year-old biker was killed in a road mishap near Behlolpur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mehfooz Ali, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who was residing in Barmajra.

The case has been registered under Section 281, 125(A)/(B), 106 and 324(4) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)
According to the FIR, Ali was riding his motorcycle when an auto-rickshaw hit him, killing him on the spot. The accused, identified as Rahul Singh, also from UP, was arrested from the spot.

The case has been registered under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(A)/(B) (act endangering human life), 106 (death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Balongi police station.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

