Mohali: ₹25-lakh interest not paid to flat buyer, Punjab RERA tasks Mohali DC with recovery

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued a Recovery Certificate against Sushma Builders (Suksha Developers Pvt Ltd) after the developer failed to comply with compensation and possession orders in a long-pending housing dispute. RERA had directed the developer to pay ₹25.42 lakh as interest on the principal amount and to issue a valid offer of possession within two months. (HT Photo)

The order was issued to the Mohali deputy commissioner-cum-district collector under Section 40 of the Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act (RERA), 2016, which empowers regulatory authorities to recover unpaid interest, penalties or compensation from developers as arrears of land revenue.

The order stems from a complaint filed by Gurmeet Singh Chawla, a resident of Golfview Towers in Sector 91, Mohali, who had booked a flat in the Sushma Valencia project in March 2019 for ₹66.98 lakh. The developer was required to hand over possession by December 29, 2021.

The complainant submitted that he had paid the entire amount on time and repeatedly sought possession of the flat, but the developer did not respond, forcing him to approach RERA in December 2023.

After hearing the matter, RERA had directed the developer to pay ₹25.42 lakh as interest on the principal amount and to issue a valid offer of possession within two months.

However, the order was not complied with. The complainant then filed an execution application in October 2025, prompting the authority to escalate the matter to the district administration. With accumulated interest, the recoverable amount now stands at ₹27.82 lakh. Under Section 40 of the RERA, following issuance of the recovery certificate, the revenue officer can seize and auction the developer’s assets, with the recovery being treated as government dues.