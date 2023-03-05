Mohali: 25-year-old youth arrested for kidnapping, marrying minor

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for kidnapping and marrying a 15-year-old girl. Mohali police have arrested a 25-year-old man for kidnapping and marrying a 15-year-old girl. (Getty Images)

Police have also booked the mother of the accused, Gopal, a street vendor and resident of Kharar, for allegedly inducing the minor into marriage.

The child, who was formerly a tenant of the accused, has been rescued and returned to her family, police said. As per the statement by the girl’s brother, when he returned home from work on February 24, his sister was not home.

“Later, I got to know that Gopal had eloped with my sister, following which I lodged a police complaint,” said the complainant.

Sub-inspector (SI) Abhishek Sharma, in-charge, Sunny Enclave police post, said initially a kidnapping case was registered against the accused. “Eventually, we got to know that the accused had married the minor, following which we also booked him under relevant sections of Child Marriage Restraint Act. The girl was rescued from Landran Road on Thursday, while Gopal was arrested from near Kharar bus stand on Friday,” the SI said.

A case under Sections 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Child Marriage Restraint Act has been registered at the City Kharar police station.