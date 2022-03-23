Mohali: 26-year-old PhD scholar hangs himself at NIPER
A 26-year-old PhD scholar was found hanging in his hostel room at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Sector 67 on Monday evening.
Police said the scholar, a native of Guntoor in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. “He left behind a suicide note in which he held only himself responsible for his extreme step and sought forgiveness from his family,” said inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase-11 police station.
The SHO said the student lived in a single-occupancy room. On Monday, when he did not turn up to play volleyball, one of his team mates called him over the phone. On receiving no response, the team mate went to his hotel room, but found it locked from the inside and also got no answer to repeated knocks.
After approaching the room from another side, he was shocked to find the 26-year-old hanging from the ceiling fan, and alerted the hostel staff and police.
Police moved the body to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. The student’s parents arrived in the city on Tuesday.
Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.
