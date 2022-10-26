Mohali: 29-yr-old mother of two ends life

A 29-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Adarsh Nagar, Balongi, on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased was not happy as her husband is a habitual drinker. The couple, natives of Uttar Pradesh, had a love marriage 14 years ago. While the husband of the deceased works at a private firm, she was a housewife. The couple lived here with their two children, both aged between seven and eight.

“The couple used to have frequent fights due to the husband’s drinking habit. He returned home in an inebriated state on Diwali eve, following which they had a fall out again, but the family eventually celebrated the festival together,” said a cop.

He added that the husband found the body hanging in a room on Tuesday, following which he raised the alarm. No suicide note was found at the spot.

The brother of the deceased, who also lives in Adarsh Nagar, told police that despite quarrels, the couple had a strong bond.

“There is no sign of foul play or any suspicious injury marks on the body. We are waiting for the parents of the deceased to reach here from Moradabad, following which we will record their statement. For now, the body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital and inquest proceedings have been initiated,” a senior police officer from Balongi police station said.