Mohali: 3 bars served challans for selling liquor to underage customers

Part of a recently launched operation to check underage drinking, the raid was carried out across several bars and clubs in Mohali and Zirakpur by multiple teams comprising excise Inspectors Gurinderpal, Vikas Bhateja and Gurpreet Singh

During the raids at Sector 79, Mohali, two bars — Swagat Restroom Bar and Katani Restaurant and Bar — and a bar in Zirakpur — Delicious Food, Romeo-Lane — were found serving liquor to youths below 25 years of age, leading to challans.

Assistant excise commissioner Ashok Chalhotra said as per provisions of the Punjab Intoxicants Licence and Sales Orders, 1956, and under Order 17 (8) and Section 29 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, the sale and serving of liquor to persons below the age of 25 was a punishable offence.

“One bar has also been charged with deploying waiters aged below 25 for serving alcohol. Cases of all these bars have been sent for appropriate penal action to collector-cum-deputy commissioner (Excise), Patiala,” he said.

Chalhotra further explained that the excise department had been taking underage drinking very seriously and strict action had been taken against a total of nine clubs/bars in Mohali district for the violation in the last couple of weeks.

“The licence of three bars was suspended for seven days and the remaining bars were fined ₹1.35 lakh total,” Chalhotra said.

The officer further warned all liquor-contractors and bar licensees against selling or serving liquor to youth below the age of 25.