Mohali: 3 bike-borne armed men rob petrol pump manager of 5.27L, scooter

Three armed motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a petrol pump manager of his scooter and a bag containing cash worth ₹5.27 lakh in a broad daylight attack at a quaint residential neighbourhood in IT City on Monday afternoon. Video grab shows one of the accused attacking the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, while a pedestrian rushing away from the spot in the IT City area, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Victim Sukhvir Singh, 57, of Bakarpur village, told IT City police that he has been working as a manager at Baidwan filling station in Alampur village for the last two years. The police said the victim was on his way to deposit money to a private bank in Bakarpur village on his scooter around 3.30 pm on Monday.

“When I reached House Number 4446 in Block-E, Aerocity, three men on a bike came from the rear side and hit me with a sharp-edged weapon on my neck following which I lost my balance and fell on the road. I, however, managed to step aside at a distance from my vehicle following which the accused threatened me with a small sword. They fled with my scooter and a bag carrying a collection from the petrol pump of ₹5, 27, 720,” the victim told the police.

The broad daylight incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera installed in the residential area. A pedestrian was seen rushing away from the spot while witnessing the incident but did not dare to help.

Meanwhile, police are yet to trace the accused who were booked under Section 304(2) (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).