Mohali: 3 booked for throwing warning note, live cartridges inside Congress leader’s house

Police on Friday booked three men for throwing a life-threatening note, along with three live cartridges, inside the house of a Congress leader in Ward Number 1, Kurali. Mohali police have lodged an FIR under Sections 336, 451, 511 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT)

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Chawla told police that the three men, riding a motorcycle, struck outside his house around 2.54 am on Friday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“When I woke up in the morning, I saw the note in which a warning to kill me was written in English. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras of my house. Earlier, Canada-based gangster Prince Chauhan had threatened me over the phone, but I had ignored the threats,” Chawla told police.

According to police, the miscreants didn’t fire any gunshots and only threw live cartridges inside the victim’s house. Kurali police, along with a team of Mohali CIA, are investigating the case.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 451 (house-trespass), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.