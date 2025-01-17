Mohali: 3 minors among 6 injured in sword attack; five held

As many as six youths, five of them teenagers, landed in hospital after a group of men allegedly attacked them with swords at the Phase 3-5 light point on Tuesday night to settle scores for a New Year's Eve spat. Acting swiftly, Mohali police booked 16 men and arrested five of them within 48 hours. (Getty image)

Acting swiftly, police booked 16 men and arrested five of them within 48 hours.

They were identified as Gursewak Singh, who runs a dairy; Prabhjot Singh, a student of Panjab University; Manjinder Singh, also a student at Chandigarh College; and Pargat Singh and Bhawan Preet Singh, both farmers. Aged between 22 and 25, all accused are residents of Sohana and Banur, said police.

According to police, the six victims, including three minors, all 17 years old, suffered multiple fractures and deep wounds in the attack and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

The accused were booked following a complaint by one of the victims, aged 19 and a student of GGDSD College in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police said the complainant, along with his friends, had attended a party on New Year’s Eve in Sector 87, Mohali, where he had an altercation with accused Gursewak Singh.

Accused posed as woman to lure victims to meet

Onlookers at the venue managed to control the situation, but the accused nursed a grudge. To lure the victims out, the accused created a fake social media profile, posing as a female, and insisted on meeting them.

Believing a woman was asking for a meeting, one of the victims shared they would be available at the TDI market in Sector 117.

But to their surprise, the accused reached there in three cars and attacked them with swords.

The complainant said he and his friends managed to escape in a Maruti Swift Dzire car around 9.50 pm. But they had to eventually stop at the Phase 3-5 light point, where they were brutally attacked by the accused. They also vandalised their car before fleeing the spot, an investigator said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (intentional causing of hurt), 109 (murder bid), 324 (4) (mischief that causes damage or loss of between ₹20,000 and ₹1,00,000), 191 (3) (rioting) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of any offence committed by a member of that assembly) at the Phase-1 police station.