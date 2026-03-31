Mohali: AAP leader Rakesh Soman arrested for ₹13-cr land fraud

AAP leader Rakesh Kumar Soman, accused of orchestrating a ₹13.09-crore land fraud, was arrested on Monday after he attempted to flee from the Mohali Court Complex. The AAP leader was booked under BNS sections 318 (cheating), and 316 (criminal breach of trust). (HT Photo)

Police detained him near CP-67 Mall shortly after he broke away during his court appearance.

The arrest comes days after Harmanjit Singh , a real-estate professional from Mohali, filed a complaint accusing Soman and other co-accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, breach of trust and intimidation.

According to the complaint, Harmanjit first met the AAP leader in January 2025 when he projected himself as the owner of House Number 33 in Sector 70 and later introduced Vikram Suri as his “godfather with political links”.

Harmanjit alleged that the two created an impression of influence to draw him into a land investment plan in Hasanpur, near the proposed Bharatmala Highway.

Between February and July 2025, Harmanjit and his investor associates transferred and paid a total of over ₹13 crore to Soman through bank transactions and large cash payments. The money was routed to Soman’s IndusInd and IDFC First bank accounts and also handed over at his residence, allegedly counted in the presence of the co-accused.

Harmanjit stated that Soman promised 22 acres of land at rates between ₹2.25 crore and ₹2.8 crore per acre but later executed a sale deed for land located in a no-construction zone near the Dappar ammunition depot. The complainant alleged that the maps, khasra numbers and land price did not match with what was promised.

He further alleged that Soman forced him to sign pre-printed partnership documents and blank papers while brandishing a firearm and later threatened him with false cases, including SC/ST act charges, and claims of political influence. Harmanjit stated he feared being falsely implicated or harmed by gangsters allegedly linked to Soman.

SP (City) Dilpreet Singh confirmed the arrest. He was booked under Sections 318 (cheating) and 316 (criminal breach of trust) of BNS. He has been taken into custody and further investigations into the financial transactions, forged documents and the roles of the co-accused are underway.