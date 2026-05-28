Mohali administrator sets up eight counting centres for civic body polls

The district administration has set up eight counting centres for counting of votes polled in the civic body polls held across the district on May 26. Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said the counting process would begin at 8 am on May 29 . (HT File)

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said the counting process would begin at 8 am on May 29, while a rehearsal regarding counting arrangements would be conducted at all designated centres on May 28 at 10 am.

According to the administration, counting for Banur municipal council will take place at the office of the market committee in Banur, while votes for Kurali municipal council will be counted at the community hall of the municipal council office in Kurali.

For Nayagaon municipal council, the counting centre has been set up at Century Public School in Karoran. Votes for Zirakpur municipal council will be counted at the Community Centre in Chatt, while counting for Dera Bassi municipal council will take place at Government College, Dera Bassi.

The administration has designated Government Senior Secondary School, Lalru, as the counting centre for Lalru municipal council.

For Mohali municipal corporation, votes for wards 1 to 25 will be counted at the Community Centre in Phase 7, while counting for wards 26 to 50 will take place at the Community Centre in Sector 69.

Mittal said the counting process would be conducted under CCTV surveillance and security arrangements. She added that only authorised persons would be allowed entry into the counting centres.

The deputy commissioner said all returning officers had been directed to follow the instructions issued by the state election commission during counting. She also directed the district police to maintain law and order around counting centres and prevent entry of unauthorised persons.

Mittal appealed to candidates to depute counting agents with valid identification documents after contacting their respective returning officers.