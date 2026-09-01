Mohali: Altercation over missing shopkeeper leads to attack on two in Zirakpur

An argument over the whereabouts of a neighbouring shopkeeper led to an attack on two auto mechanics at their shop near Lottery Bazar in Zirakpur on Friday, leaving both injured. Zirakpur police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting while armed with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation (HT File)

According to the complainant, Manpreet Singh, 31, an auto denting and painting mechanic, was working at his shop with his colleague Deepak around 7.35pm when a woman came there and asked about Ajeet, who worked at the adjoining shop.

Deepak told her to check the adjoining shop herself, following which an argument broke out. He then asked her to leave. The woman allegedly made a phone call, after which five to six men reached the shop carrying iron rods and other metal bars.

The men allegedly dragged Deepak out of an auto-rickshaw parked outside the shop and assaulted him. When Manpreet tried to intervene, one of the attackers hit him on his right arm and leg with an iron rod. Another attacker hit Deepak on his right leg with an iron rod while the others kicked and punched him.

Hearing the commotion, Deepak’s wife Sangeeta came downstairs from the floor above and raised an alarm. Other shopkeepers and passersby gathered at the spot, following which the attackers and the woman left the place with the weapons.

Passersby took both injured men to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Doctors applied a plaster cast to Manpreet’s fractured right arm and discharged him, while Deepak remained admitted for treatment of a leg fracture.

Zirakpur police registered a case against Ramudeen, Rahul, an unidentified woman and four to five unidentified men under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting while armed with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.