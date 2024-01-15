close_game
Mohali: ASI killed as car falls in pond after being hit by vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 15, 2024 09:16 AM IST

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after his car plunged into a pond in Ranimajra village, Handesra, following a collision with a rashly driven car on Saturday night.

Handesra police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver. (Getty image)

The deceased, Gurmeet Singh, 49, was deployed at the Banur police station and lived in Jaula Khurd village, Dera Bassi.

His younger brother Sukhjit Singh, 43, told police that he went to Badana village in Dera Bassi on Saturday to purchase cattle.

After the deal was cracked, he called his brother to Badana village with the money. They made the payment for the cattle and left for their village. While Gurmeet was in his car, Sukhjit was following him on his motorcycle.

When they reached Ranimajra village around 8.30 pm, a rashly driven Maruti Suzuki Swift rammed into Gurmeet’s vehicle, pushing it into a roadside pond. Though the accused driver fled the spot, Sukhjit managed to jot down the car’s number (HR26-BR-5098).

Sukhjit said he, along with villagers, fished out the damaged car and rushed Gurmeet to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Handesra police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

