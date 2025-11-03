Mohali: Asst engineer’s e-mail hacked, abusive complaint filed against senior

Police have lodged an FIR after the e-mail ID of an assistant engineer at Nayagaon municipal council was hacked, and used to file a false and abusive complaint against a junior engineer on the central government’s centralised public grievance gramin portal. Cyber police launched a probe and obtained details of the user ID, mobile number and IP address of the complainant (HT File)

The matter came to light when assistant engineer Harbhajan Singh received an official phone call, informing him that action had been taken on a complaint allegedly filed by him. Shocked by the revelation, Singh clarified that he had made no such complaint and immediately reported the matter to the Cyber Crime police station.

In his statement, Harbhajan said his official email was hacked, and a fake complaint containing obscene and derogatory language against the junior engineer was submitted on the central portal to tarnish their image. He added that another similar complaint, against an outsourced clerk Satveer Singh, had been filed using the hacked e-mail ID.

Acting on his complaint, the cyber police launched a probe and obtained details of the user ID, mobile number and IP address of the complainant from the central department of administrative reforms and public grievances. The IP address led investigators to a mobile number registered in the name of Rakesh Kumar from Mansa district. Based on these findings, police booked Rakesh under Sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 356 (defamation), and 296 (use of obscene language) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the IT Act. The accused has not been arrested yet.