Mohali | Babbu Maan’s security scaled up after threat call

Police have increased the security of Punjabi singer Tejinder Singh, popularly known as Babbu Maan, after he received a threat call from an unidentified person.

A senior police official revealed that earlier, four cops were deployed for his protection, now the number has been increased to 16. He added, “The state government doesn’t want to take chances after singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.”

While cops are still investigating the matter, sources said the call is suspected to have come from the Bambiha gang.

Notably, over apprehension of an attack, over 300 cops, armed with weapons and wearing bullet-proof jackets, had been deployed during Maan’s stage show in Kubaheri village Mohali on Tuesday.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg remained unavailable for comments.