Mohali: Barber stabbed in Phase-7, five booked

Mataur police on Sunday booked five persons for stabbing a barber twice in the Phase-7 market one day after a fall out with his colleague on his birthday party. All the accused were booked under sections 125(2), 118(1), 126(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

Police booked Sahil, who also works as a barber in a salon in Phase-7 and have also nominated four unidentified men.

The victim, Shiva, an Uttar Pradesh native and currently residing in Madanpura, told police that Sahil earlier worked with him in a salon in Phase-5 but later changed his workplace.

Shiva had invited the accused at his house for his birthday party on January 16 where they both had an argument.

“Sahil called me the next day around 8 pm and asked me to meet him near his salon. While I was waiting for him, he along with his accomplices attacked me. I tried to escape, but one of the men stabbed me near my waist with a knife, following which Sahil also stabbed me in my stomach with a sharp edged weapon. After I screamed for help, Sahil fled the spot,” Shiva said.

He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital by his cousin but doctors referred him to GMCH-32 where he is undergoing treatment.

