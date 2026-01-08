Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mohali: CA named in ₹3 crore fraud case granted bail

    Accused counsel argued that Parminder was only serving as the company’s CA and had merely performed his professional duties

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 8:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Mohali court of the additional district and sessions judge has granted bail to chartered accountant (CA) Parminder Pal Singh, who was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud in a Biofuel company. The accused had been in judicial custody since December 5, 2025.

    The court granted bail to Parminder on furnishing a surety bond of ₹50,000. (HT Photo for representation)
    The court granted bail to Parminder on furnishing a surety bond of ₹50,000. (HT Photo for representation)

    The complainant, Parmjit Singh, a retired bank employee, alleged that Avtar Singh and his son Jaswant Singh, a US citizen, cheated him of around 3.15 crore by luring him into investing in their company. It was alleged that CA Parminder Pal Singh uploaded forged share certificates, which reduced the complainant’s shareholding in the company from 50% to 36%.

    Accused counsel argued that Parminder was only serving as the company’s CA and had merely performed his professional duties. He submitted that the accused did not derive any financial benefit from the transaction. The defence also pointed out that the main accused, the father-son duo, had already been granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

    After examining the record, the court observed that no other criminal case was registered against the accused and that he had already remained in custody for over a month. Noting that the investigation may take time, the court held that keeping the accused in further custody was not justified.

    The court granted bail to Parminder on furnishing a surety bond of 50,000. It also directed that the accused must appear before the court on every date of hearing, must not influence witnesses, and must not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: CA Named In ₹3 Crore Fraud Case Granted Bail
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: CA Named In ₹3 Crore Fraud Case Granted Bail
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes