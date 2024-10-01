Mohali CBI court convicts HPCL official in corruption case

Special CBI court Mohali on Monday convicted a former sales officer of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), LPG Retail outlet, Chandigarh in a disproportionate assets case registered against him in 2016 under Prevention of Corruption Act. Special CBI court Mohali on Monday convicted a former sales officer of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), LPG Retail outlet, Chandigarh in a disproportionate assets case registered against him in 2016 under Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT File)

It was alleged that Abhinav Sethi, 42, of Chandigarh, amassed assets of ₹28.11 lakh from June 14, 2008 till May 31, 2012.

While the defence lawyer had denied the allegations, CBI public prosecutor Anmol Narang had argued that Sethi failed to justify his assets as per his income and amassed 83.2% assets as compared to his income in the said period.

Sethi used to take money from petrol pump dealers and thus incurred more assets than his income.

The accused was booked on June 28, 2016 following the complaint of Chandigarh CBI DSP RS Gunjiyal.

After CBI filed the chargesheet against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act; the special court framed charges against the accused in February 2018.

While the defence examined 44 witnesses in the case, the prosecution examined 20 witnesses.