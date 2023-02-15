Mohali clash: Students bearing the brunt of protest at YPS Chowk

As CBSE Class 12 exams are starting from Wednesday, the principal of Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 51, has written to the Mohali deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police raising concern regarding the ongoing protest of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, that is spearheading the protest for release of Sikh prisoners, at YPS Chowk since January 7.

According to the school authorities, students, parents and staff are getting harassed due to the protest. “It is putting bad influence on the students as the protesters are sitting at the site near the school brandishing swords and weapons. Parents are worried about the safety of their children and thus they themselves come to pick them up. Around 2,000 students study in our school,” said Veena Malhotra, principal of the school.

She added that since the school is one of the CBSE exam centres and over 500 students will appear for the exam, parents are continuously calling teachers and the school authorities expressing safety concerns especially after a violent clash between the police and the protesters.

“I reside next to the school but at times even I am scared of going to my house. The protesters keep raising slogans even late at night. With board exams starting, the administration should immediately move the protest from here but we have not received any response from the police or the administration. Our entire staff remains deputed to escort students safely to total 19 school buses which drop them home at 2 pm. They have created such a fear among students and parents,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to the school officials, students have been advised to reach the exam centre at 9:30 am in order to take exams at 10:30 am.

Those living in Phase 7, near the police barricades at Sector 52/53 Chowk, are facing the brunt too as they are facing problems while parking their vehicles in front of their houses.

“If we have to go somewhere, we mostly have to wait for the cops or private persons to remove their vehicles parked in front of our houses. Moreover, the barricading and presence of bulletproof vehicles, horses and weapons have created fear among the locals here,” said a resident who lives near Sector 52/53 Chowk.

On other hand, police have also made their camp office in a park located in the residential area opposite houses near Sector 52/53 chowk.

Senior police officers, including Mohali SSP, SPs and DSPs, can be seen holding meetings inside the temporary camp office.

Additional forces from Patiala, Jalandhar and other districts of Punjab reached the protest site on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, after Sikh activists clashed with police forces near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road on February 8 leaving at least 33 cops injured, the Mohali police deployed seven armoured tractors at the site as a preventive measure.

Moreover, police have also procured spiked strips to impede any possible movement of protesters’ vehicles.

On Sunday, police had installed two CCTV cameras at the site — one facing the Chandigarh-Mohali border and another near Mohali SSP’s residence in Phase 3A. Besides, loudspeakers have also been installed there. Cops also underwent special training on defence and attack techniques to take on protesters, if the need arises.