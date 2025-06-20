Mohali: Club co-owner shoots guest at Bestech Mall

In a shocking incident, the co-owner of a club at Bestech Mall, Sector 66, Mohali, shot a guest following a scuffle during the wee hours of Thursday. The incident took place at The Skull Club where a party was going on. The incident took place at The Skull Club in Bestech Mall where a party was going on. (HT File/Representational image)

The victim, identified as Siddharth Dellu, 21, of Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, suffered a bullet wound in his abdomen. He was rushed to Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Hospital in Sohana, where he is currently under treatment.

As per information, the victim had come to Chandigarh with his friends for shopping. After scanning other outlets in the mall, the group decided to visit the club where one of their acquaintances reportedly worked. A little after they entered the club, the co-owner, identified as Aditya, chided them for being too loud. Akashdeep, 20, one of the members of the group and the complainant in the case, said that a heated argument ensued but the both sides dispersed soon. Around 2.10 am, a minor shoulder bump on the dance floor led to another argument. Following this, the club’s co-owner and his associates took Akashdeep and his friends outside and started attacking them. Amid the chaos, Aditya allegedly opened fire, leaving Siddharth with a bullet injury below his left kidney.

Mohali police have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against one person by name and six other unidentified persons at the Phase 11 police station. Two of the accused, including main accused Aditya, have been arrested. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Mohali Police stands firm in its commitment to public safety. No one, regardless of influence or position, will be spared if found guilty.”

Senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Hans said, “We have already enforced strict timing regulations for clubs in the city. We have been repeatedly advising owners to approach the police if their guests, especially those from outside the city, cause trouble. What is shocking here is that the club owner himself was carrying a firearm and chose to use it.”