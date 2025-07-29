Mohali: Couple held for illegally refilling LPG cylinder

The police have arrested a couple after they were found illegally refilling LPG cylinders at their grocery store in a Phase-1 residential area, posing a serious safety hazard. The accused, identified as Syed Ali and Amina Khatoon, were reportedly selling small gas cylinders at inflated rates after refilling them from domestic cylinders. A case has been registered under sections 287 and 288 of the BNS. (HT photo fro representation)

During the raid, police recovered five large LPG cylinders, eight small cylinders, and a weighing machine used for refilling. Police said that the couple had no licence or authorisation to refill or sell gas cylinders.

“This action was part of a drive to crack down on illegal cylinder refilling operations, which pose a major fire and explosion risk. Cylinder blasts have become increasingly common due to such unsafe practices,” said a police official. A case has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.