Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Couple held for illegally refilling LPG cylinder

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:30 am IST

During the raid, police recovered five large LPG cylinders, eight small cylinders, and a weighing machine used for refilling; police said that the couple had no licence or authorisation to refill or sell gas cylinders

The police have arrested a couple after they were found illegally refilling LPG cylinders at their grocery store in a Phase-1 residential area, posing a serious safety hazard. The accused, identified as Syed Ali and Amina Khatoon, were reportedly selling small gas cylinders at inflated rates after refilling them from domestic cylinders.

A case has been registered under sections 287 and 288 of the BNS. (HT photo fro representation)
A case has been registered under sections 287 and 288 of the BNS. (HT photo fro representation)

During the raid, police recovered five large LPG cylinders, eight small cylinders, and a weighing machine used for refilling. Police said that the couple had no licence or authorisation to refill or sell gas cylinders.

“This action was part of a drive to crack down on illegal cylinder refilling operations, which pose a major fire and explosion risk. Cylinder blasts have become increasingly common due to such unsafe practices,” said a police official. A case has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Couple held for illegally refilling LPG cylinder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On