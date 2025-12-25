Mohali court convicts Panchkula duo for possessing fake 2,000 notes

A local court in Mohali has convicted Jagtar Singh and Kanwar Vikram Singh, both residents of Panchkula, in a counterfeit currency case dating back to September 2017. Sessions judge Atul Kasana held both accused guilty under Section 489-C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the possession of forged ₹2,000 notes. The court will decide the quantum of sentence separately, after hearing the accused on punishment. The police recovered 55 counterfeit ₹ 2,000 notes from the right pocket of Jagtar Singh’s trousers and 10 counterfeit ₹ 2,000 notes from the left pocket of Kanwar Vikram Singh’s trousers. (HT Photo for representation)

The case originated on September 16, 2017, when a police team from Lalru police station, led by SI Sukhminder Singh, was conducting patrolling and checking at ITI Chowk, Lalru. The police received a tip-off that two persons were travelling from Ambala towards Lalru in a white Santro car bearing registration number HR30-J-1010 and were carrying counterfeit currency. Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint near Sarsini village turn on the Ambala–Chandigarh National Highway.

When the vehicle approached the checkpoint, the driver attempted to turn back, raising suspicion. The police stopped the car and identified the occupants as Jagtar Singh who was driving, and Kanwar Vikram Singh, seated in the front passenger seat. After informing them of the suspicion and recording consent, the investigating officer conducted a search.

The police recovered 55 counterfeit ₹2,000 notes from the right pocket of Jagtar Singh’s trousers and 10 counterfeit ₹2,000 notes from the left pocket of Kanwar Vikram Singh’s trousers. The police sealed the recovered notes, seized the car, prepared recovery and arrest memos, and registered an FIR under Section 489-C of the IPC and Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Both accused were later released on bail during the investigation.

During the trial, the prosecution examined six witnesses, including recovery witnesses, the investigating officer, and Krishna Biswas, AGM, Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh. The RBI official confirmed that the seized currency notes were counterfeit, pointing out deficiencies in paper quality, watermark, security thread, printing and colour pattern. The court also noted that all 65 recovered notes carried the same serial number, which supported the prosecution case.

The defence claimed false implication and alleged that the police planted the currency following a dispute during vehicle checking. The defence also argued that no public witness was joined in the investigation. The court rejected these arguments and held that the prosecution proved the offence under Section 489-C IPC beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the court acquitted Jagtar Singh of the charge under Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, observing that the prosecution failed to conclusively prove that he was driving without a valid licence at the time of the incident.

With the conviction recorded on December 24, 2025, the court ordered that both accused be taken into custody and fixed the matter for hearing on sentence, which will be announced through a separate order.