Mohali court rejects bail plea to accused who conducted recce in RPG attack on the Punjab intel office case

A Mohali court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Charat Singh, an accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Intelligence Department headquarters in Sector 76, Mohali, on May 9, 2022. Charat Singh, a resident of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran, is accused of conducting reconnaissance of the target site at the direction of gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and assisting other conspirators in executing the strike.

The court observed that the charges against him were grave and that the trial had not yet reached the stage of witness examination, leaving no basis for granting bail.

According to the case records, a day before the attack, Charat met co-accused Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggi Kang, a tenant in Sector 86, Mohali. The two allegedly surveyed the building and later stayed the night at Kang’s residence. The following evening, on May 9, the RPG was fired at the Intelligence office, with the projectile striking the third floor of the building.

As per the FIR filed by sub-inspector Balkar Singh, security in-charge of the Intelligence Office, the blast occurred at around 7:45 pm. The attack damaged the structure, but there were no casualties.

The Sohana police booked the accused under charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, harbouring offenders, and several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Dismissing Charat Singh’s bail plea, the court noted that his alleged role in providing critical support to the attackers could not be overlooked. The judge underlined the seriousness of the conspiracy, which targeted Punjab’s top intelligence agency.