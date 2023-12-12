Mohali DC for crackdown on unregistered pet dogs

Taking serious note of increasing dog bite cases in the district, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain chaired a special meeting on Monday and asked the local authorities to take immediate action to ensure relief to the people from the dog bite menace. Mohali deputy commissioner asked the local bodies to start the Animal Birth Control campaign to prepare proposals for sterilisation besides registration of pets with the residents. (HT File)

The DC directed the officers concerned to launch a rigorous campaign to register the pets in the district. Notably, the meeting was held after two serious dog bite incidents were reported in Zirakpur and Kharar in December.

In Zirakpur, a stray dog attacked a four-year-old child on December 5, who will undergo surgery in PGIMER, Chandigarh, on December 15.

Meanwhile, Kharar police booked Prakash Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on December 8 after his two Pit Bulls brutally attacked a domestic help identified as Rakhi, 45, of Kharar. She was discharged from PGIMER on Monday. A case under Sections 308 (culpable homicide) and 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

While mentioning both cases, Jain expressed concern and asked the executive officers to take action as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The high court recently ruled that in cases relating to dog bites, the financial assistance should be at a minimum of ₹10,000 per tooth mark and where the flesh would be pulled off the skin, the compensation should be a minimum of ₹20,000 per 0.2 cm of wound.

She further asked the local bodies to start the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign to prepare proposals for sterilisation besides registration of pets with the residents.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Mohali MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said the MC sterilised 1,174 dogs in eight months under the ABC campaign. The sterilised dogs were also vaccinated with anti-rabies injections.

The DC also asked the additional chief administrator of GMADA to run the ABC programme in the areas falling under its jurisdiction with the help of nearby urban local bodies. In a meeting on September 29, 2022, the Panchkula MC House banned Pit Bull and Rottweiler, citing deadly incidents in adjoining states.

The meeting was attended by the ADC (G) Viraj Shyamakarn Tidke, SP (City-1) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh, SDMs Chandrajyoti Singh, Mohali, Himanshu Gupta, Dera Bassi, ACA GMADA Amarinder Singh Tiwana, AC (G) Harjot Kaur Mavi, CMFO Inder Pal, besides EOs and BDPOs of the municipal councils and development blocks.