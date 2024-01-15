Mohali DC holds meetings with farmers for better stubble management this year

To sensitise farmers about the optimum utilisation of stubble management machinery to prevent burning incidents in advance, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, along with other administrative officers, held meetings with farmers in Banur and Manauli Surat on Sunday to apprise them of the subsidy schemes available pertaining to the machinery. Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain apprised farmers of the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court to curb the stubble burning incidents and appealed to them to go for an environment-friendly solution. (HT File)

The DC expressed the state government’s concern regarding the burning incidents that result in damage to the environment and flora and fauna.

Jain apprised farmers of the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court to curb the stubble burning incidents and appealed to them to go for an environment-friendly solution with the help of crop residue management machinery available at a subsidised price.

Interacting with the farmers at Banur, she assured them of making the requisite machinery available as per the demand and asked them to apply immediately once the portal is opened by panchayats and co-operative societies.

She said the district has been enhancing its stubble fuel-based boiler capacity in the industry, which will increase the existing capacity to 4 lakh metric tonnes per annum so they can supply the stubble to these industries.

Jain added that the balers are more beneficial for ex-situ disposal of stubble and thus the farmers should opt for the maximum number of bailers to cope with the stubble burning issue.

The DC further said the local administration is analysing the villages with the highest or least stubble-burning cases to devise the strategy accordingly.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner (ADC rural development) Sonam Chaudhary visited Basma village and appreciated the farmers for controlling the number of fire incidents. The ADC said the number of burning incidents in the village went down from seven to single case only.