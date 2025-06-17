Mohali: Do away with black spots, DC tells officials

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal on Sunday directed the officials concerned to take immediate and concrete measures to eliminate accident-prone black spots across the district to prevent road mishaps and ensure smooth traffic flow. Appealing to residents to assist road accident victims without the fear of legalities, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal reiterates that Good Samaritans are legally protected and eligible for rewards and recognition.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, she instructed officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation and local councils besides PWD and NHAI to prioritise doing away with the black spots and submit action-taken reports before the next meeting.

Calling for stringent action against traffic violators, the deputy commissioner (DC) directed the police, the regional transport officer (RTO) and the district child protection officer to conduct regular checks. Special focus was laid on ensuring that school buses strictly comply with the Safe School Vahan Policy.

RTO Rajpal Singh Sekhon informed the committee that during April and May, 1,352 challans, amounting to ₹59.87 lakh, were issued.

Mittal further emphasised timely uploading of accident details on the E-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) portal that facilitates faster compensation disbursal through centralised accident reporting, geotagging and data sharing. The police and the hospitals were asked to update the portal promptly to help the Union ministry of road transport and highways effectively identify and address high-risk zones.

The sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were directed to expedite pending compensation claims related to hit-and-run cases. As per the scheme, victims’ families are entitled to ₹2 lakh in case of a fatality and ₹50,000 for grievous injuries.