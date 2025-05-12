Youth held for posing as air force official in Mohali’s Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police arrested a 20-year-old man for posing as an Indian Air Force officer. The accused,Sukhpreet Singh, was taken into police custody. (HT Photo)

Station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said the youth, Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Ashiana Complex in Zirakpur, who was seen moving around the town in an air force uniform, was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sukhpreet claimed that he came across a courier box containing the uniform on a road and decided to wear it.

“We have verified the tailor who stitched the uniform that was meant to be delivered to an air force official,” the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 204 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Another case under Section 305 of the BNS, related to theft, has also been registered.

According to the SHO, the accused, who was unemployed, was facing two theft cases as well.