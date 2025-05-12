Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth held for posing as air force official in Mohali’s Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 12, 2025 08:42 AM IST

During interrogation, the youth claimed that he came across a courier box containing the uniform on a road and decided to wear it

The Zirakpur police arrested a 20-year-old man for posing as an Indian Air Force officer.

The accused,Sukhpreet Singh, was taken into police custody. (HT Photo)
The accused,Sukhpreet Singh, was taken into police custody. (HT Photo)

Station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said the youth, Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Ashiana Complex in Zirakpur, who was seen moving around the town in an air force uniform, was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sukhpreet claimed that he came across a courier box containing the uniform on a road and decided to wear it.

“We have verified the tailor who stitched the uniform that was meant to be delivered to an air force official,” the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 204 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Another case under Section 305 of the BNS, related to theft, has also been registered.

According to the SHO, the accused, who was unemployed, was facing two theft cases as well.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Youth held for posing as air force official in Mohali’s Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On