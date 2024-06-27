Mohali fake call centre scam: Five key accused granted 7-day police remand

The city police have obtained seven days of police remand for five accused, including two kingpins, while 32 others have been sent to judicial custody in Patiala jail in fake call centre case. The accused were targeting US residents. (iStock)

The cyber-crime racket, operating from Mohali, was unearthed by police late night on Monday. Police arrested 37 individuals involved in targeting US residents from a fake call centre, under the guise of an IT company “Webtap Private Limited” on the first floor of Kailash Tower, Plot Number E-177 in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area.

Apart from the two kingpins, both Gujarat natives, the accused — 23 males and 12 females — hail from north-eastern states, mostly Nagaland and are aged between 20 and 23. Fully aware of their roles, some of them blast e-mails, others made and answered calls, while some posed as bank managers or law enforcement officials, said police.

Sub-inspector Abhishek Sharma, the investigating officer, said, “The accused were fully aware of their roles and proficient with the scripts. Many of them were job seekers enticed by attractive salary packages, accommodation, and food provided by the operation.”

He further mentioned that the majority of the accused hailed from northeastern states and possessed excellent English-speaking skills and mastery of the accent, which never raised suspicions among US residents that they were conversing with individuals located outside the US.

He added that they have obtained remand for the owner and a floor manager, along with three others. They will interrogate them to gather further details in the case and aim to apprehend the mastermind behind it.

Investigators estimate the money duped through the scam runs into crores. Police have also seized 45 laptops with headsets, 59 mobile handsets (23 used for office purposes and 36 personal), and a black Mercedes-Benz car (DL-08-CAK 5520) from the accused.

A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Phase 1 police station.